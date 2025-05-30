The Beaches – “Did I Say Too Much”

Last month, the Beaches announced their new album No Hard Feelings. So far we've heard “Jocelyn,” “Takes One To Know One,” and “Last Girls At The Party,” and now the Canadian rockers are back with "Did I Say Too Much" and extensive tour dates.
“It’s a song about how tough it can be to navigate queer heartbreak,” the band explains of the new single. “There are so many layers, the pressure to stay friends with your ex, the complications of open relationships, dating girls who have boyfriends. It touches on what it’s like to come out later in life, and how overwhelming it can all feel. This song, specifically, is about stepping into an open relationship with no expectations, only to fall hard. It’s about the intensity of sharing your deepest feelings, knowing it’s not built to last, and the heartbreak of realizing you might’ve said too much.”
Below hear the tune and see the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
06/06 - New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
06/14 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum
07/20 - Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club
07/29 - St. John’s, NL @ Churchill Park Music Festival
07/31 - Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala
08/03 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival,
08/07 - Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
08/08 - Ribnitz-Damgarten, Germany @ About You Pangea Festival
08/09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Schanze Open Air
08/15-17 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands@ Lowlands Festival
08/17 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/29 - Chicago, IL @ Rolling Stone Presents Gather No Moss @ The Salt Shed
09/17 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/18 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/25 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/26 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/02 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/05 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/08 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/10 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/15 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound
10/17 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/24 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/27 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre Arena
10/29 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
10/30 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
11/01 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/02 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/05 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena @ TD Place
11/06 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/09 - London, ON @ Centennial Hall
11/10 - London, ON @ Centennial Hall
11/13 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
11/15 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick
No Hard Feelings is out 8/29 on AWAL.