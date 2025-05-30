The Beaches – “Did I Say Too Much”

Last month, the Beaches announced their new album No Hard Feelings. So far we've heard “Jocelyn,” “Takes One To Know One,” and “Last Girls At The Party,” and now the Canadian rockers are back with "Did I Say Too Much" and extensive tour dates.

“It’s a song about how tough it can be to navigate queer heartbreak,” the band explains of the new single. “There are so many layers, the pressure to stay friends with your ex, the complications of open relationships, dating girls who have boyfriends. It touches on what it’s like to come out later in life, and how overwhelming it can all feel. This song, specifically, is about stepping into an open relationship with no expectations, only to fall hard. It’s about the intensity of sharing your deepest feelings, knowing it’s not built to last, and the heartbreak of realizing you might’ve said too much.”

Below hear the tune and see the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 - New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

06/14 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum

07/20 - Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club

07/29 - St. John’s, NL @ Churchill Park Music Festival

07/31 - Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala

08/03 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival,

08/07 - Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

08/08 - Ribnitz-Damgarten, Germany @ About You Pangea Festival

08/09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Schanze Open Air

08/15-17 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands@ Lowlands Festival

08/17 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/29 - Chicago, IL @ Rolling Stone Presents Gather No Moss @ The Salt Shed

09/17 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/18 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/25 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/26 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/02 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/05 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/08 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/10 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

10/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/15 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound

10/17 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/24 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre Arena

10/29 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

10/30 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

11/01 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/02 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/05 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena @ TD Place

11/06 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/09 - London, ON @ Centennial Hall

11/10 - London, ON @ Centennial Hall

11/13 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

11/15 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick

No Hard Feelings is out 8/29 on AWAL.