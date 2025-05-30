Skip to Content
Shakira’s Fenway Park Canceled Hours Before Show Due To “Structural” Issue

8:54 PM EDT on May 29, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Shakira attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour isn't going well. Last week the New Jersey Department Of Health issued a warning that fans at her MetLife Stadium show on May 15 may have been exposed to measles. Now, her concert tonight in Boston was canceled last-minute due to "structural elements" that were "not up to standard."

The singer was supposed to perform at Fenway Park, and Wyclef Jean and will.i.am were going to make guest appearances. Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn were slated for tomorrow (May 30) and have also been canceled.

"Structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe," Live Nation explained in a statement.

