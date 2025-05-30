Skip to Content
Big Thief Tease New Music With “Incomprehensible” Posters In NYC

9:20 PM EDT on May 29, 2025

Noah Lenker

Earlier this month Big Thief announced a North American tour for this fall. Their last album was 2022's critically acclaimed Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, though they returned the following year for the release of "Vampire Empire" and "Born For Loving You." Now the indie band is teasing a new song called "Incomprehensible" with posters around New York.

Adrianne Lenker debuted "Incomprehensible" live at Newport Folk Festival last year and the group has been performing it at shows since. Also last year, Big Thief debuted ten new songs at Project Pabst, so they definitely have enough tracks for an album! The posters in areas like Crown Heights and SoHo contain the lyrics of the song, which are also on Genius. Meanwhile, Adrianne Lenker recently released her solo live album Live At Revolution Hall.

Incomprehensible poster spotted in Brooklyn!!!!!!
byu/ExplanationKooky9958 inbigthief

saw another incomprehensible poster in soho ny !!
byu/willdennison1 inbigthief


https://www.instagram.com/p/DJUeGWkR4bc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

@bigthiefmusic “Incomprehensible” live in Copenhagen💙🌀 #bigthief #incomprehensible ♬ original sound - bigthiefmusic

