Addison Rae – “Fame Is A Gun”

Addison Rae's highly anticipated debut full-length Addison arrives in just a week, but the influencer-turned-pop-star is not done with singles just yet. Following the impressive previews "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," "High Fashion," and "Headphones On," "Fame Is A Gun" is the latest taste of the album.

Rae recently received some love from Lana Del Rey when she posted a clip of her singing along to "Diet Pepsi," and Rae responded with a TikTok of her jamming to Del Rey's unreleased tune “57.5.” Collab when? Check out the "Fame Is A Gun" music video directed by Sean Price Williams below.

Addison Rae shares new TikTok video jamming to “57.5” by Lana del Rey. pic.twitter.com/7L64trnkeC — Addison Daily (@AddisonSource) May 26, 2025

Addison Rae reveals to NYT Popcast a label paid her $20 to promote “Sex Money Feelings Die” by Lykke Li early in her TikTok career: “[TikTok] still wasn’t that big…They were PayPal-ing.” pic.twitter.com/p36C5IfMDv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 30, 2025

TRACKLIST:

01 "New York"

02 "Diet Pepsi"

03 "Money Is Everything"

04 "Aquamarine"

05 "Lost & Found"

06 "High Fashion"

07 "Summer Forever"

08 "In The Rain"

09 "Fame Is A Gun"

10 "Times Like These"

11 "Life’s No Fun Through Clear Waters"

12 "Headphones On"

Addison is out 6/6 via Columbia.