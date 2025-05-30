Yumi Zouma – “Blister”

Last month, Yumi Zouma returned with the great song “Bashville On The Sugar,” which was their debut for their new label Nettwerk. Now the indie pop band is back with another moody banger called "Blister."

“We found strength in simplicity, discovering that the more stripped-down we went, the more forceful the impact became," the group explains. "‘Blister' surged ahead on the back of our most anthemic riffs, conjuring images in our minds of C4, Channel Z, prepaid flip-phone text plans, and the Big Day Out main stage under the punishing heat of the hole in the ozone layer.”

Watch the colorful music video directed by the band below.