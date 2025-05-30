Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “Blister”

12:03 AM EDT on May 30, 2025

Last month, Yumi Zouma returned with the great song “Bashville On The Sugar,” which was their debut for their new label Nettwerk. Now the indie pop band is back with another moody banger called "Blister."

“We found strength in simplicity, discovering that the more stripped-down we went, the more forceful the impact became," the group explains. "‘Blister' surged ahead on the back of our most anthemic riffs, conjuring images in our minds of C4, Channel Z, prepaid flip-phone text plans, and the Big Day Out main stage under the punishing heat of the hole in the ozone layer.”

Watch the colorful music video directed by the band below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

fakemink – “Black Jeep” (Feat. Fimiguerrero)

December 10, 2025
New Music

Archy Marshall Celebrates 10 Years Of A New Place 2 Drown With Instrumentals And Unearthed Song “When And Why”

December 10, 2025
New Music

Vines – “come thou fount of every blessing”

December 10, 2025
New Music

The Afghan Whigs Share New Poliça & Still Corners Covers

December 10, 2025
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025