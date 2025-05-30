Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

GELO Announces Debut Album League Of My Own: Hear “Booted Up”

8:58 AM EDT on May 30, 2025

GELO is the rap alter-ego of LiAngelo Ball, the onetime NBA prospect whose brothers Lonzo and LaMelo are both in the league right now. For the longest time, LiAngelo was the underachiever of the family -- the one who played ball overseas and in the G League but who couldn't reach the next level. But now, he's reinvented himself as a rapper, and he had an absolutely crazy moment earlier this year.

At the top of the year, GELO released "Tweaker," an addictive earworm of a single that effortlessly recreated the style of early-'00s Louisiana rap. (The funniest comment I saw on "Tweaker" was that GELO's father Lavar must've written the song in 2002 as an insurance policy.) "Tweaker" went from internet curiosity to actual crossover hit. It earned GELO a huge Def Jam deal. Lil Wayne showed up on a remix.

Since then, GELO has followed that out-of-nowhere success with the GloRilla collab "Can You Please" and the solo song "Law N Order." Now, he's got an album on the way. In less than a month, GELO will release his full-length debut League Of My Own. Today, he shares "Booted Up," a funky, piano-heavy throwback that fits right in with his other songs. Check out the new song and an album trailer below.

League Of My Own is out 6/27 on Def Jam.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

fakemink – “Black Jeep” (Feat. Fimiguerrero)

December 10, 2025
New Music

Archy Marshall Celebrates 10 Years Of A New Place 2 Drown With Instrumentals And Unearthed Song “When And Why”

December 10, 2025
New Music

Vines – “come thou fount of every blessing”

December 10, 2025
New Music

The Afghan Whigs Share New Poliça & Still Corners Covers

December 10, 2025
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025