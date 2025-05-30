GELO Announces Debut Album League Of My Own: Hear “Booted Up”

GELO is the rap alter-ego of LiAngelo Ball, the onetime NBA prospect whose brothers Lonzo and LaMelo are both in the league right now. For the longest time, LiAngelo was the underachiever of the family -- the one who played ball overseas and in the G League but who couldn't reach the next level. But now, he's reinvented himself as a rapper, and he had an absolutely crazy moment earlier this year.

At the top of the year, GELO released "Tweaker," an addictive earworm of a single that effortlessly recreated the style of early-'00s Louisiana rap. (The funniest comment I saw on "Tweaker" was that GELO's father Lavar must've written the song in 2002 as an insurance policy.) "Tweaker" went from internet curiosity to actual crossover hit. It earned GELO a huge Def Jam deal. Lil Wayne showed up on a remix.

Since then, GELO has followed that out-of-nowhere success with the GloRilla collab "Can You Please" and the solo song "Law N Order." Now, he's got an album on the way. In less than a month, GELO will release his full-length debut League Of My Own. Today, he shares "Booted Up," a funky, piano-heavy throwback that fits right in with his other songs. Check out the new song and an album trailer below.

League Of My Own is out 6/27 on Def Jam.