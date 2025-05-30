Justine Skye, Kaytranada – “Oh Lala”

The influx of sultry summer jams has begun. Today, Justine Skye and Kaytranada released a new single "Oh Lala," which features Skye's airy vocals and a humid four-on-the-floor beat. "Oh Lala" balances a carefree sexual tension and a celestial cool. “Say goodbye and kiss both cheeks, end it with a hug," Skye sings. "But then we drag each other right back to where we was.”

Skye also released a statement explaining the new era this single introduces. "It’s about chasing happiness through movement," she said. "After going through so much emotionally, I hit a point where I just wanted to feel good again. For me, that happened on the dance floor, being carefree with like-minded people—whether in Brooklyn, L.A., or Ibiza. I wanted to make music that matched that energy. Something sexy, something free, something that lets you forget everything but the moment you’re in.”

Watch the Dora Paphides-directed video for "Oh Lala" below.