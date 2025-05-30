Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Justine Skye, Kaytranada – “Oh Lala”

9:21 AM EDT on May 30, 2025

The influx of sultry summer jams has begun. Today, Justine Skye and Kaytranada released a new single "Oh Lala," which features Skye's airy vocals and a humid four-on-the-floor beat. "Oh Lala" balances a carefree sexual tension and a celestial cool. “Say goodbye and kiss both cheeks, end it with a hug," Skye sings. "But then we drag each other right back to where we was.”

Skye also released a statement explaining the new era this single introduces. "It’s about chasing happiness through movement," she said. "After going through so much emotionally, I hit a point where I just wanted to feel good again. For me, that happened on the dance floor, being carefree with like-minded people—whether in Brooklyn, L.A., or Ibiza. I wanted to make music that matched that energy. Something sexy, something free, something that lets you forget everything but the moment you’re in.”

Watch the Dora Paphides-directed video for "Oh Lala" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

fakemink – “Black Jeep” (Feat. Fimiguerrero)

December 10, 2025
New Music

Archy Marshall Celebrates 10 Years Of A New Place 2 Drown With Instrumentals And Unearthed Song “When And Why”

December 10, 2025
New Music

Vines – “come thou fount of every blessing”

December 10, 2025
New Music

The Afghan Whigs Share New Poliça & Still Corners Covers

December 10, 2025
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025