Hear Pavement’s “Witchitai-To” Cover And Snail Mail’s “Shoot The Singer” Cover From New Pavements Movie Soundtrack

Earlier this year, Alex Perry Ross released his very strange and good meta-documentary called Pavements about the titular '90s rock group. Today, we finally get to enjoy the film's original soundtrack, which includes dialogue snippets, scenes from the fake Oscar-bait biopic Range Life, and cast recordings from the Slanted! Enchanted! jukebox musical as well as live and rehearsal recordings from the group’s 2021 reunion tour.

You can also hear a never-before-released cover of Jim Pepper’s song “Witchitai-To (LA Rehearsal Session)” and Snail Mail's cover of "Shoot The Singer." Pavement has performed “Witchitai-To" live on tour, but this rehearsal session marks the group's first new recording in 26 years. Snail performed their version of "Shoot The Singer" at a museum pop-up that took place in NYC when Pavement had their four-night run at Kings Theatre in 2022. Pavements is currently in select theaters, but will open nation-wide on June 6. It will also be available on MUBI soon.

TRACKLIST:

1 "Intro for a Major Motion Picture"

2 "Our Singer (LA Rehearsal Session)"

3 "Joe Keery Screen Test (Movie Clip)"

4 "Angel Carver Blues / Mellow Jazz Docent (Live at Cirkus, Stockholm)"

5 "You’re Killing Me/ My Radio / Nothing Ever Happens (Jukebox Musical Versions)"

6 "Spizzle Trunk (Portland Rehearsal Session)"

7 "It’s What I Want (Movie Clip)"

8 "In the Mouth a Desert (Live at Le Grand Rex, Paris)"

9 "Priceless Art (Movie Clip)"

10 "Fame Throwa (LA Rehearsal Session)"

11 "Song is Sacred (Movie Clip)"

12 "Here (Jukebox Musical Version)"

13 "Zurich is Stained (Live at Cirkus, Stockholm)"

14 "When Songs Are Bought (Movie Clip)"

15 "Witchitai-To (LA Rehearsal Session)"

16 "Don’t Fuck with My Rolls Man (Movie Clip)"

17 "Two States (Live at Cirkus, Stockholm)"

18 "I Can’t Play Billy Joel / “Range Life” Theme (Movie Clips)"

19 "Joe Keery Sings Range Life at Fake Lollapalooza (Deleted Scene)"

20 "Serpentine Pad (LA Rehearsal Session)"

21 "Stairwell Scene (Movie Clip)"

22 "Fillmore Jive (Portland Rehearsal Session)"

23 "Circa 1762 (John Peel Session)

24 "We Dance (Jukebox Musical Version)"

25 "Unfair (Live at Cirkus, Stockholm)"

26 "Harness Your Hopes (Live at Cirkus, Stockholm)"

27 "Still Waiting on that Gold Record (Spiral Interview)"

28 "Shoot the Singer (Snail Mail - Live from the Pavement Museum in NYC)"

29 "Endless Loop of Songs (Deleted Scene)"

30 "No More Absolutes / So Mind Blowing (Movie Clips)"

31 "Grounded (Live at the Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles)"

32 "Fight This Generation (Mud Throwa Musical - Live Mix)"

33 "The Band That Ruined Lollapalooza (Movie Clip)"

34 "The Infrastructure Rots (Movie Clip / Jukebox Musical Version)"

35 "Type Slowly (Live at Cirkus, Stockholm)"

36 "Slanted! Enchanted! Tryouts! (Movie Clip)"

37 "Grave Architecture (Portland Rehearsal Session)"

38 "I Heard Pavement for the First Time Six Weeks Ago (Movie Clip)"

39 "Give it a Day (Jukebox Musical Version)"

40 "I Just Saw a Ghost (Movie Clip)"

41 "Slanted! Enchanted! Finale! (Jukebox Musical Version)"