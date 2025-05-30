Dating – “Left Handed Now”

Dating, the one-man Swedish shoegaze project with the SEO-unfriendly name, has made some very cool music over the last few years. Last month, he dropped a massive one-off track called "Your New Bones." Today, he's got another one that's even bigger. In his Bandcamp email, Dating says that "Left Handed Now" is "a new song about blood with a surprise ending." M. Date Shyamalan over here.

He's not wrong, though! "Left Handed Now" is a seven-minute track, and it starts out as an understated, low-key twinkle before taking a turn that I truly wasn't expecting, even when I already had the "surprise ending" thing in my head. Check it out below.