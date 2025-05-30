Thom Yorke Makes Statement Clarifying His Stance On Israel, Hamas, & “Social Media Witch-Hunts”

In October 2024, Thom Yorke played a solo show in Melbourne, and someone from the crowd heckled him, trying to get him to say something about Israel's campaign of genocide against Palestinian people. Yorke responded from the stage, saying, "Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You wanna piss on everybody’s night? OK, you do. See you later, then." Immediately afterward, Yorke took off his guitar and stormed offstage before returning to give an encore performance of "Karma Police."

That moment saddened a great many Radiohead fans, and it led to lots of speculation on the band members' stances about Israel and Palestine. Radiohead have performed in Israel a few times over the years, and they were protested for playing there in 2017. Jonny Greenwood, Yorke's bandmate in both Radiohead and the Smile, is married to the vocally pro-IDF Israeli artist Sharona Katan, and he has collaborated with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa a few times over the years. They released an album together in 2023. When they cancelled some UK shows earlier this month, they shared a statement, referring to "credible threats" against the venues, describing the movement against their shows as "censorship," and comparing their situation to the accusations currently facing the pro-Palestine Belfast rap group Kneecap. Radiohead's Ed O'Brien, on the other hand, has a long history of making pro-Palestine statements.

Today, Thom Yorke posted a long social media statement clarifying his stance. He says that the moment in Melbourne last year "didn't really seem like the best moment to discuss the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," and he says that presumptions about his beliefs have "had a heavy toll on [his] mental health." Yorke goes on to call on the international community to pressure Israel to "cease," making reference to "Netanyahu and his crew of extremists." He also criticizes "the unquestioning Free Palestine refrain that surrounds us all" and advances the idea that "Hamas hides behind the suffering of its own people." Yorke then goes on to make a point about "social media witch-hunts" that cause "deliberate polarization." Here's Yorke's full statement:

Some guy shouting at me from the dark last year when I was picking up a guitar to sing the final song alone in front of 9000 people in Melbourne didn't really seem like the best moment to discuss the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Afterwards I remained in shock that my supposed silence was somehow being taken as complicity, and I struggled to find an adequate way to respond to this and to carry on with the rest of the shows on the tour.

That silence, my attempt to show respect for all those who are suffering and those who have died, and to not trivialize it in a few words, has allowed other opportunistic groups to use intimidation and defamation to fill in the blanks, and I regret giving them this chance. This has had a heavy toll on my mental health.

I would hope that for anyone who has ever listened to a note of the music of my band or any of the music i have created over the years, or looked at the artwork or read any of the lyrics, it would be self-evident that I could not possibly support any form of extremism or dehumanization of others. All i see in a lifetime's worth of work with my fellow musicians and artists is a pushing against such things, trying to create work that goes beyond what it means to be controlled, coerced, threatened, to suffer, to be intimidated .. and instead to encourage critical thinking beyond borders, the commonality of love and experience and free creative expression.

Sounds naff … but true.

For others let me fill in the blanks now, so we're nice and clear.

I think Netanyahu and his crew of extremists are totally out of control and need to be stopped, and that the international community should put all the pressure it can on them to cease. Their excuse of self-defence has long since worn thin and has been replaced by a transparent desire to take control of Gaza and the West Bank permanently.

I believe this ultra-nationalist administration has hidden itself behind a terrified & grieving people and used them to deflect any criticism, using that fear and grief to further their ultra-nationalist agenda with terrible consequences, as we see now with the horrific blockade of aid to Gaza.

While our lives tick along as normal these endless thousands of innocent human souls are still being expelled from the earth… for what?

At the same time the unquestioning Free Palestine refrain that surrounds us all does not answer the simple question of why the hostages have still not all been returned? For what possible reason?

Why did Hamas choose the truly horrific acts of October 7th? The answer seems obvious, and I believe Hamas chooses too to hide behind the suffering of its people, in an equally cynical fashion for their own purposes.

I also think there is a further and extremely important point to make.

Social media witch-hunts (nothing new) on either side pressurizing artists and whoever they feel like that week to make statements etc do very little except heighten the tension, fear and over-simplification of what are complex problems that merit proper face to face debate by people who genuinely wish the killing to stop and an understanding to be found.

This kind of deliberate polarization does not serve our fellow human beings and perpetuates a constant ‘us and them' mentality. It destroys hope and maintains a sense of isolation, the very things that extremists use to maintain their position. We facilitate their hiding in plain sight if we assume that the extremists and the people they claim to represent are one and the same, indivisible.

If our world is ever able to move on from these dark times and find peace it will only be when we rediscover what we share in common, and the extremists are sent back to sit in the darkness from whence they came.

I sympathize completely with the desire to 'do something' when we are witnessing such horrific suffering on our devices every day. It completely makes sense. But I now think it is a dangerous illusion to believe reposting, or one or two line messages are meaningful, especially if it is to condemn your fellow human beings. There are unintended consequences.

It is shouting from the darkness. It is not looking people in the eye when you speak. It is making dangerous assumptions. It is not debate and it is not critical thinking.

Importantly, it is open to online manipulation of all kinds, both mechanistic and political.

What is the alternative? I can't answer that easily. I do know in communities around the globe this subject is now dangerously toxic and we are in uncharted waters. We need to turn back.

I am sure that, to this point, what I have written here will in no way satisfy those who choose to target myself or those i work with, they will spend time picking holes and looking for reasons to continue, we are an opportunity not to be missed, no doubt, and by either side.

I have written this in the simple hope that i can join with the many millions of others praying for this suffering, isolation and death to stop, praying that we can collectively regain our humanity and dignity and our ability to reach understanding .. that one day soon this darkness will have passed.