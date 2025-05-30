Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

KennyHoopla – “ashes to ashes//” & “even if as never//”

11:38 AM EDT on May 30, 2025

Brittany Young

KennyHoopla is an artist whose music has never really fit into any particular bucket, and now that he's no longer associated with a major label, he can truly do whatever. Since parting ways with Arista last year, Hoopla has released the indie rock singles "ONE TULIP//" and "NORTHERN LIGHTS//." Today, he's shared a three-song release, pairing "nothern lights//" -- the title is all lowercase now -- with two more tracks.

On Instagram, Hoopla writes that the new songs are "some shoegaze like demos of mine that I kept coming back to and that alot you were asking for here and there." The new tracks "ashes to ashes//" and "even if as never//" are both short but evocative, and they're the same sorts of hazy guitar meditations as "northern lights//." "even if as never//" has a video from director Cody Laplant. Listen to the new songs below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Pullman – “Kabul”

December 11, 2025
New Music

0 Stars Conjure Trembling Indie Rock Beauty On New Album World No. 2

December 11, 2025
New Music

Sassy 009 – “Mirrors” (Feat. yunè pinku)

December 11, 2025
New Music

Liv.e & Karriem Riggins Announce Debut GENA Album The Pleasure Is Yours: Hear “HOWWEFLOW”

December 11, 2025
New Music

Dirt Buyer – “Baseball”

December 11, 2025
New Music

Fatboy Slim’s Rolling Stones Mashup Released After 27 Years

December 11, 2025