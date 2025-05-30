Greg Freeman – “Curtain”

Last month, Greg Freeman announced his new album Burnover, which is out August 22 via Transgressive Records/Canvasback Music. We chatted with him about living in New Mexico and the historic region in upstate New York that inspired the new project. Today, he's shared the new single "Curtain," along with a trippy video directed by Carl Elsaesser.

"Curtain" is a punchy, freewheeling song that has some lovely tacky piano. Freeman described the track as "a love song of sorts." It feels wild-eyed and maybe a little tragic. "My thoughts die out slowly on the blood swept plains where I see you every night

And to the lonely hours," goes one line.

"It’s like burning the furniture to keep the house bright at night." There's also some animal sounds that producer Benny Yurco threw in for the hell of it. “I think we got too stoned or something, and then ended up with them. We couldn’t get rid of them,” Freeman told us last month. It's a gloriously messy ride.

Watch the video for "Curtain" below.

Burnover is out 8/22 via Transgressive Records/Canvasback Music.