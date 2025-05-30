Skip to Content
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Urges”

1:33 PM EDT on May 30, 2025

Tim Saccenti

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's new album GUSH is coming out August 22 via Nettwerk. We've already heard the singles "What's Between Us" and "Into Your Eyes." Now, there's a third single called “Urges,” which happens to be the first song she wrote for this forthcoming album and subsequently set the project's tone.

"Urges" inches forward with ASMR vocals and shivering synths. “The word objectification has different meanings. That sense of degrading things is so common, but it could also mean representing an idea with a concrete object,” Kaitlyn shared. “I’ve always personified objects, and accessing that second definition helped me understand and follow the synesthetic urges I was feeling.”

The release also comes with a video directed, choreographed, and performed by Kaitlyn with additional movement performed by Destefano Deluise.

Watch the video for "Urges" below.

GUSH is out 8/22 via Nettwerk.

