The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Alex G - "Afterlife"

Alex Giannascoli's music has often humanized fauna. On his 2014 song "Harvey," he envisioned himself through the eyes of his pet dog, a theme he took with him all the way to 2022's expansive God Save The Animals. On his new song "Afterlife," the lead single to that album's follow-up Headlights, Alex G still looks to critters for moral guidance: He likens his life to that of a mockingbird, he gets kicked by a horse, and he sings about the concept of prayer like faith is a baited hook and we're all just fish. But where God Save The Animals was concerned with the near-future of Alex's personal life, the deceptively simple-sounding "Afterlife" looks beyond. "Let me run on afterlife/ Filling up the tank with it," he sings over a rich mandolin strum, as if the sheer fact that he'll die one day is enough motivation to keep his engine going. As his first proper release since signing to a major label, "Afterlife" also goes bigger and broader, shedding Alex's lo-fi roots for a crystal-clear Americana sound that indicates an increase in technical quality, not a curtailing of his artistry. It's not selling out -- it's a natural level up. —Abby