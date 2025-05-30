Ariana Grande To Star In New Meet The Parents Sequel

Following last year's Wicked, Ariana Grande is not only a mega pop star, but an Oscar-nominated film star. Turns out the next acting gig she'll take on is part of the classic comedy franchise Meet The Parents. The John Hamburg-directed project will include the original cast Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner.

The plot for the upcoming film is unknown, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, one storyline "revolves around the son of Stiller and Polo’s characters, who gets engaged to a ball-busting woman who seems all wrong for him. Sources say Grande will play the fiancée."

The film is scheduled for November 25, 2026. She's been on the hunt for a comedy project, allegedly turning down several options from Universal, Warner Bros., and Sony.

Last fall, she told Las Culturistas that she would prioritize acting in the coming decade. “I’m going to say something so scary, it’s going to scare the absolute shit out of my fans and everyone. I love them, and they will deal, and we will be here forever. I’m always going to make music. I’m always going to go on stage. I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”