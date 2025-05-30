Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Ariana Grande To Star In New Meet The Parents Sequel

3:24 PM EDT on May 30, 2025

Katia Temkin

Following last year's Wicked, Ariana Grande is not only a mega pop star, but an Oscar-nominated film star. Turns out the next acting gig she'll take on is part of the classic comedy franchise Meet The Parents. The John Hamburg-directed project will include the original cast Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner.

The plot for the upcoming film is unknown, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, one storyline "revolves around the son of Stiller and Polo’s characters, who gets engaged to a ball-busting woman who seems all wrong for him. Sources say Grande will play the fiancée."

The film is scheduled for November 25, 2026. She's been on the hunt for a comedy project, allegedly turning down several options from Universal, Warner Bros., and Sony.

Last fall, she told Las Culturistas that she would prioritize acting in the coming decade. “I’m going to say something so scary, it’s going to scare the absolute shit out of my fans and everyone. I love them, and they will deal, and we will be here forever. I’m always going to make music. I’m always going to go on stage. I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Beach Ball-Gate Day Seven: Garbage’s Shirley Manson Gives Context For Cursing Out Festivalgoer

December 11, 2025
News

Timothée Chalamet Won’t Say Whether He’s Really EsDeeKid

December 11, 2025
News

Roger Daltrey Knighted

December 11, 2025
News

Watch The Trailer For Charli XCX’s Brat Mockumentary The Moment

December 11, 2025
News

Taylor Swift Can’t Even Pick Her Top Five Taylor Swift Songs

December 11, 2025
News

Billie Eilish’s James Cameron-Co-Directed Concert Film Gets First Trailer

December 10, 2025