Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

6:47 PM EDT on May 30, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

I think I'm falling for the Addison propaganda.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
cschl
Score: 21 | May 29th

long ass beat intro

YELLOW DIAMONDS LOOK LIKE PEE PEE

Posted in: Clipse Finally Announce Pharrell-Produced Reunion Album Let God Sort Em Out
#9 
hungryghosts
Score: 22 | May 28th

I think it's a packet of small bear shaped cookies that come with a cup of sugary goo to dip them in, similar to Dunk-a-roos.

Posted in: Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" Breaks Record For Most Weeks In The Hot 100
#8 
Callie Petch
Score: 23 | May 27th

I got you, @sandro.

Posted in: Rick Derringer Dead At 77
#7 
highmarx
Score: 23 | May 27th

Normally, David and Kristin would’ve still been awake watching TV in the living room at that time, but they decided to go to bed early that night so they’d be well-rested for the Metallica concert.

In other words, their lifestyle very nearly determined their deathstyle?

Posted in: Virginia Family Credits Metallica With Saving Them From The Truck That Crashed Into Their House
#6 
Callie Petch
Score: 23 | May 23rd

Even after all the build-up, all the expectation, and all the external factors making me need this gig in a way that could only lead to a disappointing anti-climax, the Scissor Sisters show was still everything I wanted it to be.

Multiple outrageous costume changes! Visuals which ranged from Oklahoma country roads to seedy New York nightlife to 80s late night public access TV to abstract cyberpunk dystopias! Nicola goddamn Roberts of Girls Aloud coming out to guest-duet on “Take Your Mama” seemingly just cos! Confetti and streamers and a sprinkles-ball mascot eating Bridget Martin at the show’s end! Del Marquis doing a rag time jig in “I Can’t Decide”! Gigantic blow-up tits! Maximalist hyper-sexual camp queerness on an arena-scale.

And it’s supreme fun, obviously! The band commit to exaggerated caricatures on-stage so there’s a lot of drag and cabaret-influenced schtick, trashiness, and double/single-entendres between songs. They’ve wisely chosen not to try and replace Ana Matronic, instead splitting her responsibilities between two of Jake Shears’ backing singers from his last solo tour, and they embody the spirit without feeling like facsimiles. Shears sounded great in the few times I could hear him over my own singing (cos you know I had to try hitting those high notes). Del was my big surprise; even after decades of living with that first album, I didn’t realise he was so capable of stealth-shredding like a motherfucker!

They never mentioned Trump or the current transphobic hellscape in the UK outright, but the sentiment of defiance through dance was clear throughout. Jake introduced “Fire with Fire” by noting that, whilst it’s one of his favourite songs, he’s “sad that it’s become relevant again.” The three ballads off of Scissor Sisters functioned as yearning eulogies - “Mary” got stripped down to just Jake on vocals, Babydaddy on piano, and Del on acoustic guitar and it was goddamn beautiful. And the encore kick-off of “Filthy/Gorgeous” turned into a rousing protest statement with Bridget practically snarling her spoken word interlude.

And, god, I felt that in my core. I went with my two best friends by my side in full dress and femme make-up, and I felt like me for the first time in I don’t even know how long. Maybe ever? Despite pre-show fears – as much as I tried to make it a glib joke of “don’t wanna get hate-crimed,” I was worried about being harassed or worse by randos either at or between the arena because it really is getting that bad over here – I felt safe, protected, unbothered, unjudged, and even cute (hence the new profile pic). I nearly cried at “Mary;” just caught myself trembling out of nowhere during the first “oh-oh-oh” and was prepared to just go at any point after. I went into full rave ecstasy at the “Invisible Light” breakdown. And doing the “Let’s Have a Kiki” choreography with my friends, I felt weirdly strong and free, like nothing in the entire universe could possibly bring me down so I was able to put my entire self into dancing without shame.

Sorry for going extra-long and self-indulgent even my standards. I’m just so purely happy whenever I think back on this show.

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments
#5 
highmarx
Score: 28 | May 26th

She canceled due to confusion. She thought it was a prAIde festival, celebrating Queer machine learning perspectives. Learning it was just a regular human Pride festival put her off entirely.

Posted in: Grimes Cancels Pride Show Due To "Family Issues"
#4 
highmarx
Score: 35 | May 23rd

This is not my beautiful son-in-law

Posted in: David Byrne Performs At Daughter's Wedding To SubwayTakes Creator
#3 
MoonBB
Score: 37 | May 26th

These are bad lyrics because they come across as lazy and uninteresting, but not any lazier than what I would expect from this kind of band. They are also super mild and this controversy seems very stupid and fake.

Posted in: Royel Otis Apologize For "Moody" Lyrics After Backlash
#2 
Abby Jones
Score: 38 | May 26th

why would i joke about this

Posted in: DIIV Accept $1 Million Novelty Check From ExxonMobil Onstage In LA
#1 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 61 | May 28th

upvote if this should be a weekly column

Posted in: The Who Ex-Drummer Zak Starkey Now Disputes Roger Daltrey’s Characterization Of His Dismissal: “I Was Fired”

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

GlamBreakfast
May 28th

Yes, but it must be titled WHO'S MARDING or I will not click.

Posted in: The Who Ex-Drummer Zak Starkey Now Disputes Roger Daltrey’s Characterization Of His Dismissal: “I Was Fired”

