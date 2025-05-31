Smokey Robinson Faced A Previously Unreported Sexual Assault Allegation A Decade Ago

Smokey Robinson is currently facing a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit from four of his former housekeepers. The 85-year-old Motown legend denied the allegations and is countersuing for defamation. Now, decade-old allegations are resurfacing.

The accusation was made in 2015, but no charges were filed because of insufficient evidence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. “We discovered that our office was presented with a sexual assault allegation against Mr. Robinson in 2015 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the district attorney’s office said.

“In that matter, a declination of charges was made based on insufficient evidence,” the district attorney’s office continued. “We are not able to provide further information at this time because of an ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

The former housekeepers' allegations against Robinson include sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, hostile work environment, and more. Robinson's lawyers called the lawsuit's charges “vile,” “false,” and “an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.” His countersuit seeks $500 in damages. The former housekeepers’ lawyers said the countersuit is an attempt to silence and intimidate the women. “It is a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward,” they said.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.