Hundreds Of Broadway Artists Condemn Patti LuPone For Bullying Star Of Alicia Keys Musical

A recent interview with Patti LuPone in The New Yorker caused a stir in the Broadway world. Reacting to accusations of racial microaggressions, she said her fellow actor Audra McDonald is "not a friend" amongst other comments. Now an open letter signed by industry stars calls for LuPone to be reprimanded.

Tony winners James Monroe Iglehart, Maleah Joi Moon, and Wendell Pierce are among those who signed the letter. It calls LuPone's comments "degrading and misogynistic — it is a blatant act of racialized disrespect. It constitutes bullying. It constitutes harassment. It is emblematic of the microaggressions and abuse that people in this industry have endured for far too long, too often without consequence." It calls for LuPone to be disinvited from industry events, such as the Tonys. It also demands "clear, transparent policies for addressing harmful behavior."

The drama began when LuPone complained about the noise of the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen playing next door while she was performing in The Roommate with Mia Farrow. Kecia Lewis, who performed in Hell's Kitchen, posted a video to Instagram saying LuPone's actions were "bullying, they’re offensive, they are racially microaggressive, they’re rude, they’re rooted in privilege.” McDonald agreed in the comments.

In her New Yorker profile, LuPone also argued with Lewis' characterization of her as "a fellow theater veteran." LuPone reacted, “She calls herself a veteran? Let’s find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done. She’s done seven. I’ve done 31. Don’t call yourself a vet, bitch." (The magazine pointed out that the numbers are actually 10 and 28, respectively).

See the full letter here.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article mentioned the appearance one-time off-Broadway performer Courtney Love's name among the signatories, but Stereogum has since learned that the rock icon did not sign and does not know why her name was included.

UPDATE: LuPone has shared an apology. Read the full statement below.

For as long as I have worked in the theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologized. That is changing today. I am deeply sorry for the words I used during The New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful. I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community. I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies. I wholeheartedly agree with everything that was written in the open letter shared yesterday. From middle school drama clubs to professional stages, theatre has always been about lifting each other up and welcoming those who feel they don't belong anywhere else. I made a mistake, I take full responsibility for it, and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better.