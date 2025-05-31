Bono Schools Joe Rogan On USAID Cuts, Elon Musk Calls Him A Liar

Yesterday (May 30) Bono's new documentary film Bono: Stories Of Surrender started streaming and he went on The Joe Rogan Experience to promote it. The U2 frontman used some of his time on the controversial podcast to call out the damage Elon Musk did in government before he stepped down from DOGE.

Bono specifically brought up the Trump administration and DOGE's proposed cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), citing a study that estimated the cuts will result in more than 300,000 deaths worldwide.

"There's food rotting in boats, in warehouses — 50,000 tons of it," Bono said. "The people who knew the codes, who were responsible for distributing that aid, were fired. That's not America, is it?"

Musk responded to the accusation on Twitter, writing that Bono is "such a liar/idiot" and "zero people have died!"

Meanwhile, a recent article in The New York Times revealed that Musk was allegedly taking more drugs than those around him knew:

He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.

The article also says Grimes — who has three children with Musk — privately complained that the appearances of their son X violate a custody settlement she and Musk agreed on to attempt to keep their kids out of the public eye. She also allegedly told people that she has concerns about the boy’s safety due to frequent travel and sleep deprivation, which may be why she recently canceled her performance at DC's World Pride, citing "family issues." Months ago she was begging Musk on social media to respond to her about their child's medical crisis.

Watch Bono's chat with Joe Rogan below.