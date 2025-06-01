Skip to Content
Watch Lady Gaga’s Wednesday-Themed Performance At Netflix Tudum 2025

11:49 AM EDT on June 1, 2025

Lady Gaga & Jenna Ortega

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

|Kevin Mazur

Tudum, Netflix's annual global fan event, got a bit of an upgrade this year. For the first time since its first edition right before COVID-19, the event was broadcast as a special on Netflix, having previously been livestreamed on YouTube. And instead of it being formatted like a typical pop culture convention, Tudum 2025 was reimagined as a bit of a variety show, with upcoming Wednesday guest star Lady Gaga doing a brief Addams Family-themed performance.

Lady Gaga did two Mayhem highlights, "Zombieboy" and "Abracadabra," with a bit of the Addams Family theme song (and hand snaps) sprinkled into both; there was also a dance sequence to the Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck," which went viral after its needle drop in the first season of Wednesday.

During Tudum, Netflix unveiled the first six minutes of Wednesday's forthcoming second season, which premieres on August 6. You can't see Gaga in it yet, but her role was revealed as Rosaline Rotwood, "a legendary Nevermore teacher" at Wednesday's school.

Netflix also unveiled the trailer for the Bad Bunny-starring Happy Gilmore 2, Stranger Things Season 5 premiere dates, a Squid Game Season 3 trailer, and more. The rapper Hanumankind performed too. See Gaga's performance and the Wednesday preview below.

@lizziekp LADY GAGA | NETFLIX TUDUM 2025 | WEDNESDAY 2 #ladygaga #abracadabra #netflix #tudum2025 #wednesday #wednesday2 #jennaortega #fyp #fyppp #lizziekp ♬ Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

