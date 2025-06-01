Narrow Head Frontman Announces Solo Project Nihilistic Easyrider, Album Features Momma, Graham Hunt, & More

Over the past few years, the Texas heavy alt-rockers Narrow Head have put out a few really solid albums, played Stereogum's Marathon Austin Party, and probably toured with at least one of your favorite bands. They're not going anywhere just yet, but today Narrow Head frontman Jacob Duarte has announced a new project of his own. He's calling his solo endeavor Nihilistic Easyrider, and his debut album Deluxe Edition -- does that mean we'll eventually be getting a deluxe edition Deluxe Edition? -- arrives next month on Run For Cover. Duarte's sharing the lead single "Getaway Plan" today too.

While Deluxe Edition is technically a solo album, Duarte enlisted guest appearances from a few other Stereogum-approved artists like Momma, who covered my favorite Narrow Head song back in 2023, and Graham Hunt, who produced this album. If you like Narrow Head's music, then you'll probably like "Getaway Plan," which has all the loud guitars you'd expect but with a bit more of a playful, pop-punk flair to them. Duarte explains in a press release:

Narrow Head and this project are equally big parts of me, and I need to do them both, but I always know if a riff is going to become a Narrow Head song or a Nihilistic Easyrider song the moment I first write it. In a funny way, these Nihilistic Easyrider songs are closer to the music I always wanted to make growing up — they’ve got that real ’90s and 2000s emo feel that I grew up loving and wanting to channel. When I write for Narrow Head I’m writing for what the band needs, whereas these songs are more like, a personal diary of growing up through music.

Below, see the full Deluxe Edition tracklist and Nate Kahn's video for the amped-up "Getaway Plan," which stars the Berries' Matt Berry as an eccentric record label boss.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Getaway Plan"

02 "Weekend Forever"

03 "Facedown"

04 "Drive All Night"

05 "Don’t Get Scared Now"

06 "Well Kept Secret"

07 "Sanitorium"

08 "Smiles And Cries"

09 "Everything Is So Fucked Up"

10 "Howie On The Brain"

11 "Waiting On Someone"

12 "The Way It Crumbles"

Deluxe Edition is out 7/25 via Run For Cover.