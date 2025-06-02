El Michels Affair Announce New Album 24 Hr Sports: Hear “Anticipate” (Feat. Clairo)

The New York-born musician Leon Michels used to be a member of bands like Sharon Jones' Dap-Kings, and he co-founded Dan Auerbach's side project the Arcs. These days, Michels collaborates with a number of different artists, and he also makes lush retro-funk with El Michels Affair, his own band. Last year, Michels was one of the producers of Clairo's album Charm, and he was key to its laid-back grace. Now, Michels is getting ready to release an album of his own, and the first single is a smooth Clairo collab that could've fit seamlessly on Charm.

Later this summer, El Michels Affair will release their new LP 24 Hr Sports. It's the group's follow-up to 2023's Glorious Game, a very good full-length collaboration with the Roots' Black Thought. In addition to Clairo, 24 Hr Sports has appearances from Norah Jones, Shintaro Sakamoto, Florence Adooni, Rogê, and Dave Guy, as well as a prominent sample of the late Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Michels says that the album was inspired by MF DOOM's Special Herbs series, as well as '80s back issues of Sports Illustrated: "The graphic design, the look, the pictures, and the way people dressed... that kind of super colorful but very two-dimensional design. I wanted to make music that sounds like that."

I don't know whether the Clairo collab "Anticipate," the first single from 24 Hr Sports, really sounds like an '80s issue of Sports Illustrated, but I do like how hazy and humid it sounds. Clairo and Michels continue to make sense together. Below, check out "Anticipate" and the new LP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Drumline"

02 "Mágica" (feat. Rogê)

03 "24 Hr Sports Theme No. 1"

04 "Say Goodbye" (feat. Florence Adooni)

05 "Oakley’s Car Wash" (feat. Dave Guy)

06 "Anticipate" (feat. Clairo)

07 "Eastside"

08 "Clean The Line"

09 "Cortex"

10 "Shining"

11 "24 Hr Sports Theme No. 2"

12 "Indifference" (feat. Shintaro Sakamoto)

13 "Carry Me Away" (feat. Norah Jones)

14 "Take My Hand" (feat. Rahsaan Roland Kirk)

15 "Open Season"

16 "Victory Lap"

24 Hour Sports is out 9/5 on Leon Michels' own Big Crown label.