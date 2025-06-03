Cate Le Bon Announces New Album Michelangelo Dying: Hear “Heaven Is No Feeling”

Pompeii, the last album from psychedelic explorer Cate Le Bon, was one of our favorites of 2022. Since then, Le Bon has collaborated with people like Kurt Vile, Wilco, and St. Vincent. She also produced Horsegirls's Phonetics On And On, one our favorite albums of this year so far. Now, Le Bon is ready to announce Michelangelo Dying, a new LP of her own.
Cate Le Bon made Michelangelo Dying with her old collaborator Samur Khouja. In a press release, she says, "Thereʼs this idea that you could do everything yourself, but the value of having someone you completely trust, as I do Samur, be your co-pilot allows you to get completely lost knowing youʼll get pulled back in at the right moment. We have come to quietly move as one in the studio." The album also has Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone, Paul Jones on piano, Dylan Hadley on drums, and Valentina Magaletti on drums and percussion. The Velvet Underground legend John Cale appears on the song "Ride"; Le Bon covered him when performing at the Andy Warhol Museum a few years ago.
The lead single from Michelangelo Dying is a hazy, queasy track called "Heaven Is No Feeling." The H. Hawkline-directed video is a meta affair that folds in on itself. Here's what Hawkline says about it:
There are moments in life you canʼt make up, that seem unfathomable, then they happen. Life calls you on a banana phone and tells you her oldest joke, everybody crowds around and you try to remember the words to your favorite song. If you were to ask me how we made this video, I couldnʼt tell you. Cate watching her, watching her watching Cate. I will always feel honored to work with Cate in whatever shape or form; itʼs easy to forget how remarkable someone is when youʼve known them forever. "I want you to make me a new video." "Have you watched the old one yet?" "No" …Bravo!
Below, check out the "Heaven Is No Feeling" video, the Michelangelo Dying tracklist, and Cate Le Bon's upcoming tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Jerome"
02 "Love Unrehearsed"
03 "Mothers Of Riches"
04 "Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?"
05 "Pieces Of My Heart"
06 "About Time"
07 "Heaven Is No Feeling"
08 "Body As A River"
09 "Ride" (feat. John Cale)
10 "I Know What's Nice"
TOUR DATES:
10/09 - Cardiff, UK @ Llais Festival @ Welsh Millenium Centre
10/10 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
10/11 - Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms
10/13 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke's
10/14 - York, UK @ The Crescent
10/15 - Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse
10/17 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
11/06 - Madrid, Spain @ Mon
11/07 - Barcelona, Spain @ Paral·lel 62
11/09 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
11/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
11/12 - Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
11/13 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher
11/14 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9
11/16 - Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
11/18 - London, UK @ Barbican
01/12 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
01/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/15 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
01/16 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
01/17 - Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
01/19 - Montréal, QC @ Le National
01/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
01/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
01/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
01/28 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
01/30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
01/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Michelangelo Dying is out 9/26 on Mexican Summer.