Cate Le Bon Announces New Album Michelangelo Dying: Hear “Heaven Is No Feeling”

Pompeii, the last album from psychedelic explorer Cate Le Bon, was one of our favorites of 2022. Since then, Le Bon has collaborated with people like Kurt Vile, Wilco, and St. Vincent. She also produced Horsegirls's Phonetics On And On, one our favorite albums of this year so far. Now, Le Bon is ready to announce Michelangelo Dying, a new LP of her own.

Cate Le Bon made Michelangelo Dying with her old collaborator Samur Khouja. In a press release, she says, "Thereʼs this idea that you could do everything yourself, but the value of having someone you completely trust, as I do Samur, be your co-pilot allows you to get completely lost knowing youʼll get pulled back in at the right moment. We have come to quietly move as one in the studio." The album also has Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone, Paul Jones on piano, Dylan Hadley on drums, and Valentina Magaletti on drums and percussion. The Velvet Underground legend John Cale appears on the song "Ride"; Le Bon covered him when performing at the Andy Warhol Museum a few years ago.

The lead single from Michelangelo Dying is a hazy, queasy track called "Heaven Is No Feeling." The H. Hawkline-directed video is a meta affair that folds in on itself. Here's what Hawkline says about it:

There are moments in life you canʼt make up, that seem unfathomable, then they happen. Life calls you on a banana phone and tells you her oldest joke, everybody crowds around and you try to remember the words to your favorite song. If you were to ask me how we made this video, I couldnʼt tell you. Cate watching her, watching her watching Cate. I will always feel honored to work with Cate in whatever shape or form; itʼs easy to forget how remarkable someone is when youʼve known them forever. "I want you to make me a new video." "Have you watched the old one yet?" "No" …Bravo!

Below, check out the "Heaven Is No Feeling" video, the Michelangelo Dying tracklist, and Cate Le Bon's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Jerome"

02 "Love Unrehearsed"

03 "Mothers Of Riches"

04 "Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?"

05 "Pieces Of My Heart"

06 "About Time"

07 "Heaven Is No Feeling"

08 "Body As A River"

09 "Ride" (feat. John Cale)

10 "I Know What's Nice"

TOUR DATES:

10/09 - Cardiff, UK @ Llais Festival @ Welsh Millenium Centre

10/10 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/11 - Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms

10/13 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke's

10/14 - York, UK @ The Crescent

10/15 - Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse

10/17 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

11/06 - Madrid, Spain @ Mon

11/07 - Barcelona, Spain @ Paral·lel 62

11/09 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

11/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

11/12 - Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

11/13 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

11/14 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

11/16 - Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

11/18 - London, UK @ Barbican

01/12 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

01/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/15 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

01/16 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/17 - Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

01/19 - Montréal, QC @ Le National

01/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

01/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

01/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

01/28 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

01/30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Michelangelo Dying is out 9/26 on Mexican Summer.