Big Thief Announce New Album Double Infinity: Hear “Incomprehensible”

It's been a little more than three years since indie heroes Big Thief released their widely beloved double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Lots of things have happened since then. They dropped the singles "Vampire Empire" and "Born For Loving You." Last year, the group parted ways with bassist Max Oleartchik. The three remaining members all released solo music, and they backed up aging folk musician Tucker Zimmerman on his album Dance Of Love. Earlier this year, they released their Passional Relations benefit EP, putting out a few of their unreleased tracks to raise money for LA wildfire relief. Now, they've finally got another album on the way.

The upcoming Double Infinity is the first LP that Big Thief have made as a trio, but they had help. The band recorded the LP last winter, setting up shop at New York's famed Power Station studio with producer Dom Monks and a whole crew of musical collaborators, including Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Mikey Buishas. According to a press release, the musicians recorded live with minimal overdubs, and they "would play for nine hours a day, tracking together -- simultaneously -- improvising arrangements and making collective discoveries."

For a little while, Big Thief have been teasing the Double Infinity opening track "Incomprehensible," which is also the album's lead single. The song has been part of the band's live show for a while, and it's a rich, percussive groove with conversational Adrianne Lenker lyrics that sound almost improvised. Along with the single and the album details, Big Thief have announced Somersault Slide 360 Tour, which will take them to big venues like the Hollywood Bowl and Forest Hills Stadium this fall. Below, check out "Incomprehensible," the Double Infinity tracklist, and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Incomprehensible"

02 "Words"

03 "Los Angeles"

04 "All Night All Day"

05 "Double Infinity"

06 "No Fear"

07 "Grandmother"

08 "Happy With You"

09 "How Could I Have Known"

TOUR DATES:

9/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

9/19 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

9/21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field

9/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

9/25 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

9/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

9/28 - San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/01 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

10/20 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/21 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @The Met

10/24 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/25 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/29 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

10/31 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

11/03 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/04 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/05 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

11/07 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Double Infinity is out 9/5 on 4AD.