Shame Announce New Album Cutthroat: Hear The Title Track

After taking a couple of years off since their last album Food For Worms, Shame are back. The UK rockers' next LP, the John Congleton-produced Cutthroat, arrives in September, and today they've shared its lead single, which is also its title track.

While previous Shame albums have been rooted in post-punk, Cutthroat is billed as being a bit more sonically experimental; while on tour, guitarist Sean Coyle-Smith began making electronic music on his own for fun, which unfolded into a group realization that nothing was really off the table for the band. You can hear that on "Cutthroat," which has a funky, new-wave slant. Here's what the band have to say in a press release:

Cutthroat is a joyride. It’s for the inexperienced driver. The one who wants to go fast for no reason other than it’s fun. It’s driven by hunger. Hunger for something better. For something you’ve been told you don’t deserve. It’s primal. It’s raw. It’s unapologetic. It’s the person who turns up to the party uninvited. ’Cause when you’ve been pushed down, there’s nowhere to go but up. When you ain’t got nothing, you ain’t got nothing to lose.

Watch the striking video for "Cutthroat" and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Cutthroat"

02 "Cowards Around"

03 "Quiet Life"

04 "Nothing Better"

05 "Plaster"

06 "Spartak"

07 "To And Fro"

08 "Lampião"

09 "After Party"

10 "Screwdriver"

11 "Packshot"

12 "Axis Of Evil"

Cutthroat is out 9/5 via Dead Oceans.