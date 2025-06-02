Peter Murphy Cancels Comeback Tour

Bauhaus' 2022 reunion was sadly and suddenly cut short when frontman Peter Murphy entered a rehabilitation facility. Things were looking up this year, though, as Murphy recently released his solo album Silver Shade in May and had announced a tour in support of it. Now, unfortunately, that tour isn't happening either.

Murphy announced on Instagram today that his summer tour dates have been postponed indefinitely so that he can attend to some "recent health issues." He didn't give any further details, but he is 67 now, and he survived one heart attack already in 2019. Here's his statement: