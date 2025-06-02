Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Peter Murphy Cancels Comeback Tour

5:12 PM EDT on June 2, 2025

LONDON – FEBRUARY 3: Pete Murphy of British goth rock band Bauhaus wraps up the UK leg of their mammoth world tour, which started in Dublin on January 28, at Carling Academy Brixton on February 3, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

|Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Bauhaus' 2022 reunion was sadly and suddenly cut short when frontman Peter Murphy entered a rehabilitation facility. Things were looking up this year, though, as Murphy recently released his solo album Silver Shade in May and had announced a tour in support of it. Now, unfortunately, that tour isn't happening either.

Murphy announced on Instagram today that his summer tour dates have been postponed indefinitely so that he can attend to some "recent health issues." He didn't give any further details, but he is 67 now, and he survived one heart attack already in 2019. Here's his statement:

It is with regret that, due to recent health issues, I will be unable to perform for you this summer. I am very much saddened by this news. This situation is hopefully temporary, and we will be able to announce shows in support of Silver Shade at some point in the near future. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. Love Peter x

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch MJ Lenderman Cover Jason Molina With Magnolia & Johnson Electric Co.

December 13, 2025
News

Jello Biafra Is Auctioning His Beat-Up 1989 Toyota Celica GT Convertible

December 13, 2025
News

LCD Soundsystem Play “Too Much Love” For The First Time In 14 Years

December 13, 2025
News

Taylor Swift’s New Dolby Atmos Release Includes Two Reputation Lyric Changes

December 13, 2025
News

Bruno Mars Covers “Smells Like Teen Spirit” With Slash, Duff McKagan, & Chad Smith At Star-Studded Private Show

December 12, 2025
News

Eaux Claires Festival Will Return In 2026

December 12, 2025