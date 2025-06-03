Wednesday Announce 2025 North American Tour

Yay, a Wednesday tour! We already know the North Carolina indie rockers will be playing at Levitation and Best Friends Forever festivals later this year, and today they've announced a bunch of headlining shows of their own across North America this fall. New York band Daffo will open their East Coast shows while recent Album Of The Week honorees Friendship will support them out west.

Wednesday just returned with the excellent new song "Elderberry Wine," so hopefully these gigs mean more new music is coming very soon. Notably, this will be Wednesday's first full tour without core member MJ Lenderman, but that guy loves surprises, so I guess anything can happen. (That's pure speculation. Please don't come for me.)

Pre-sales begin on June 4 with general on-sale starting June 6 at 10 a.m. local time over on Wednesday's website. See the schedule below, and in the meantime, revisit Wednesday's great Colbert appearance.

TOUR DATES:

07/26-07/27 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

09/27 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION Festival

10/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumble Root *

10/10–12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

10/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

10/18 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater *

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/22 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda ^

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall ^

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater ^

11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron ^

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

11/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

* w/ Friendship

^ w/ Daffo