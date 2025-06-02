My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest Announce New EP A Life With No Caveats: Hear “Throes”

I tend to associate My Hair Is A Rat's Nest, the one-person screamo operation out of Albuquerque with the extremely evocative name, with long songs. But "Throes," our first taste of a new EP dropping next week, is short — as in 77 seconds total. The track makes great use of that minute and change, though, conjuring a triumphant bashed-out post-hardcore vibe before leveling out into low-key drama that reminds me of the more restrained moments on At The Drive-In's Relationship Of Command. It's cool shit, so check it out:
TRACKLIST:
01 "Paralysis"
02 "Throes"
03 "Shell"
04 "Follow My Voice"
05 "No Caveats"
The new My Hair Is A Rat's Nest EP, A Life With No Caveats, is out 6/10. Pre-order it here.