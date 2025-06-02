Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest Announce New EP A Life With No Caveats: Hear “Throes”

4:47 PM EDT on June 2, 2025

I tend to associate My Hair Is A Rat's Nest, the one-person screamo operation out of Albuquerque with the extremely evocative name, with long songs. But "Throes," our first taste of a new EP dropping next week, is short — as in 77 seconds total. The track makes great use of that minute and change, though, conjuring a triumphant bashed-out post-hardcore vibe before leveling out into low-key drama that reminds me of the more restrained moments on At The Drive-In's Relationship Of Command. It's cool shit, so check it out:

TRACKLIST:
01 "Paralysis"
02 "Throes"
03 "Shell"
04 "Follow My Voice"
05 "No Caveats"

The new My Hair Is A Rat's Nest EP, A Life With No Caveats, is out 6/10. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025