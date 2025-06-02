My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest Announce New EP A Life With No Caveats: Hear “Throes”

I tend to associate My Hair Is A Rat's Nest, the one-person screamo operation out of Albuquerque with the extremely evocative name, with long songs. But "Throes," our first taste of a new EP dropping next week, is short — as in 77 seconds total. The track makes great use of that minute and change, though, conjuring a triumphant bashed-out post-hardcore vibe before leveling out into low-key drama that reminds me of the more restrained moments on At The Drive-In's Relationship Of Command. It's cool shit, so check it out:

<a href="https://myhairisaratsnest.bandcamp.com/album/a-life-with-no-caveats">A Life With No Caveats by My Hair is a Rat's Nest</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Paralysis"

02 "Throes"

03 "Shell"

04 "Follow My Voice"

05 "No Caveats"

The new My Hair Is A Rat's Nest EP, A Life With No Caveats, is out 6/10. Pre-order it here.