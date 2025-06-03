Kathleen Edwards Announces New Album Billionaire Co-Produced By Jason Isbell: Hear Two Tracks

In 2020, Kathleen Edwards released her fifth album Total Freedom after taking a break from music. Last month she was covered by Waxahatchee and Brennan Wedl in Nashville, and now the Canadian singer-songwriter is announcing her new record Billionaire, which is produced by Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson. The refreshing songs “Save Your Soul” and “Say Goodbye, Tell No One” are out now.

“I decided to call the record Billionaire because the word is used in such a caustic way these days," Edwards says. "But we should all want to be billionaires in life, to be rich in experience, friendship, purpose, and the pursuit of the things that bring us joy.”

The LP has Isbell on electric guitar, acoustic guitar, keys, synth, and backing vocals; Johnson on piano and backing vocals; Anna Butterss on bass; Annie Clements on bass; Chad Gamble on drums and percussion; Jen Gunderman on piano, celeste, Hammond B3 organ, and Wurlizter; and Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer on backing vocals. Hear the singles below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Save Your Soul"

02 "Say Goodbye, Tell No One"

03 "Little Red Ranger"

04 "When The Truth Comes Out"

05 "Billionaire"

06 "Need A Ride"

07 "Little Pink Door"

08 "FLA"

09 "Other People’s Bands"

10 "Pine"

TOUR DATES:

06/13 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

06/14 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

06/15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

06/17 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

06/18 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

06/20 - Mount Solon, VA @ Red Wing Roots Music Festival

06/21 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

06/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

08/21-23 - Hubbards, NS @ The Sundown Salut

08/28 - Burlington, ON @ Royal Botanical Gardens

09/14 - Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

09/16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/17 - Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/19 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

09/20 - Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

09/21 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

Billionaire is out 8/22 on Dualtone. Pre-order it here.