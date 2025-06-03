Frost Children Announce New Album SISTER: Hear “CONTROL”

Frost Children are back to wreak more havoc. The New York electro-pop duo joined forces with Haru Nemuri for the collaborative EP Soul Kiss last year, not without some drama. Now the siblings are announcing their third full-length SISTER, and the lead single "CONTROL" is a riot.
“‘CONTROL’ is our truest self," the band says. "We don’t care about perceptions anymore and we’re really just ready to take over dance music and make people bounce and feel free. Frost Children takeover is imminent.”
Watch the Ben Turok-directed music video below.
TOUR DATES:
06/04 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la Ciutat (DJ Set)
06/06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera (DJ Set)
06/07 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera
06/08 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball
06/13 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14 - London, UK @ Village Underground (DJ Set)
06/27 - Toronto, ON @ Toronto Pride Fest (DJ Set)
07/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club - Summerfest After Party (DJ Set)
07/20 - Montreal, Canada @ Piknic Electronik (DJ Set)
07/26 - Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe
07/31 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ O days
08/01 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
10/12 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
10/13 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
10/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Altar *
10/15 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *
10/17 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *
10/18 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
10/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Underground *
10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *
10/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *
10/27 - Portland, OR @ Holocene +
10/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret +
10/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +
10/31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +
11/02 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater +
11/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Music Hall +
11/06 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +
11/07 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups +
11/08 - Detroit, MI @ El Club +
11/09 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall +
11/11 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry +
11/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +
12/01 - Hamburg, Germany @ MS Stubnitz
12/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine em Berghain
12/06 - Cologne, Germany @ Garagen
12/08 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique - Rotonde
12/09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
12/11 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo
12/13 - London, UK @ XOYO
* w/ DJ Thank You
+ w/ Peterparker69
SISTER is out 9/12 via True Panther / Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.