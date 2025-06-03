Frost Children Announce New Album SISTER: Hear “CONTROL”

Frost Children are back to wreak more havoc. The New York electro-pop duo joined forces with Haru Nemuri for the collaborative EP Soul Kiss last year, not without some drama. Now the siblings are announcing their third full-length SISTER, and the lead single "CONTROL" is a riot.

“‘CONTROL’ is our truest self," the band says. "We don’t care about perceptions anymore and we’re really just ready to take over dance music and make people bounce and feel free. Frost Children takeover is imminent.”

Watch the Ben Turok-directed music video below.

TOUR DATES:

06/04 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la Ciutat (DJ Set)

06/06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera (DJ Set)

06/07 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

06/08 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball

06/13 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14 - London, UK @ Village Underground (DJ Set)

06/27 - Toronto, ON @ Toronto Pride Fest (DJ Set)

07/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club - Summerfest After Party (DJ Set)

07/20 - Montreal, Canada @ Piknic Electronik (DJ Set)

07/26 - Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe

07/31 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ O days

08/01 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

10/12 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/13 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

10/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Altar *

10/15 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

10/17 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

10/18 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

10/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Underground *

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

10/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Holocene +

10/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret +

10/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +

10/31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

11/02 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater +

11/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Music Hall +

11/06 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +

11/07 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups +

11/08 - Detroit, MI @ El Club +

11/09 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall +

11/11 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry +

11/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +

12/01 - Hamburg, Germany @ MS Stubnitz

12/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine em Berghain

12/06 - Cologne, Germany @ Garagen

12/08 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique - Rotonde

12/09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

12/11 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

12/13 - London, UK @ XOYO

* w/ DJ Thank You

+ w/ Peterparker69

SISTER is out 9/12 via True Panther / Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.