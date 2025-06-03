Sex Week Announce Upper Mezzanine EP: Hear “Coach”

In March, Brooklyn art-pop duo Sex Week unveiled "Coat," their first new song since last year's eponymous EP. Today, they're announcing another EP, and this one's called Upper Mezzanine. The second single "Coach" is out now, and it's a dreamy excursion.

With "Coach," the duo says they “wanted to feel like Romanian Popcorn music was playing in an American dive bar.” The cinematic music video directed by Sex Week and Jason Isip adds to this feeling as it ricochets between scenes in a nondescript elevator, the mountains, and an empty club. Watch that and see the EP's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Coach"

02 "Lone Wolf"

03 "Beethoven"

04 "Coat"

05 "Moneyman"

TOUR DATES:

08/02 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye (EP Release Show)

08/14-17 - Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Upper Mezzanine is out 8/1 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.