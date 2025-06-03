Harmony – “Anything”

Last year Harmony unleashed the buzzy, sleazy solo album Gossip, departing from her indie roots she'd cultivated in the beloved band Girlpool (whose debut album just turned 10 years old). But in March she shared the slow, vulnerable tune “Where Strangers Go,” and now she's back with another gentle one called "Anything."

“‘Anything’ is a love song about dedication," Harmony explains. "The desire to be all the ugly and beautiful things and the transcendence of that feeling.”

"I could be your everything/ I could be your summer break/ I could be too many beers/ I can be the things you hate," she croons endearingly over sparse, '90s-inspired guitars. Watch the Amalia Irons-directed music video for it below.