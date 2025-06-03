Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sudan Archives – “DEAD”

12:15 PM EDT on June 3, 2025

It's been almost three years since Sudan Archives' latest record Natural Brown Prom Queen, which we named Album Of The Week. Today the Los Angeles-via-Cincinnati musician returns with a new single called "DEAD," described as an exploration of "orchestral Black dance music."

Inspired in part by her time touring with artists like Andre 3000, Caroline Polachek, and Tame Impala, "DEAD" builds off Sudan's art-pop with a thumping four-on-the-floor beat and textured synths. By the end, it crescendoes into a full-on dance floor rager, her typical violin flourishes playing alongside blown-out bass. It sounds awesome, and you can watch the equally-awesome video directed by Jonah Haber below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025