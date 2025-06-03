Sudan Archives – “DEAD”

It's been almost three years since Sudan Archives' latest record Natural Brown Prom Queen, which we named Album Of The Week. Today the Los Angeles-via-Cincinnati musician returns with a new single called "DEAD," described as an exploration of "orchestral Black dance music."

Inspired in part by her time touring with artists like Andre 3000, Caroline Polachek, and Tame Impala, "DEAD" builds off Sudan's art-pop with a thumping four-on-the-floor beat and textured synths. By the end, it crescendoes into a full-on dance floor rager, her typical violin flourishes playing alongside blown-out bass. It sounds awesome, and you can watch the equally-awesome video directed by Jonah Haber below.