Coral Grief – “Latitude”

10:36 AM EDT on June 3, 2025

Che Hise-Gattone

If you want to ease into your day, the latest single from Seattle trio Coral Grief is a lovely deep breath (or sigh depending on how wistful you wanna be). "Latitude" is an easy ride of low reverb guitars and vocals that are as foggy and fragile as sea glass. The single, which follows last month's "Rockhounds," comes from their forthcoming LP Air Between Us that's out July 18 via Suicide Squeeze Records.

"Latitude" gently contemplates the fluctuating meaning of "home." Is it a physical space or mental escape? "Whether you live where you grew up or not, there’s always such a complex relationship with how it changes (or doesn’t) over time," Farr Morrissey explained. "Sam’s grandmother once said 'I go behind the door to change my mind' and that has always stuck with me. It’s such an evocative image. My grandpa is on the cover of the album, and I think that this song uses inspiration from loved ones through multiple angles to propel it into lushness and longing."

Listen to "Latitude" below.

Air Between Us is out 7/18 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Pre-order it here.

