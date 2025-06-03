Welcome Strawberry – “Violets & Honey”

The dreamy Oakland band Welcome Strawberry will release their new scent-focused album Desperate Flower next month, and we were really into lead single "Memory Cube." Today, the band shares a new track called "Violets And Homey." It's a gauzy piece of spaced-out rock 'n' roll, and all the reverb doesn't stop the track from moving relentlessly forward. I like the way the male and female vocals intermingle, almost like the titular smells. Check it out below.

<a href="https://welcomestrawberry.bandcamp.com/album/desperate-flower">desperate flower by Welcome Strawberry</a>

Desperate Flower is out 7/25 on Cherub Dream/à La Carte.