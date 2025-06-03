Teethe – “Holy Water”

Teethe announced their upcoming album Magic Of The Sale last month with its great title track, which we crowned one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today the Texas slowcore band has shared another preview with the bold "Holy Water."

I previously wrote that "it sounds like Teethe are going bigger and better on this new album," and I stand by that after hearing "Holy Water." It's still mellow, moody, and very pretty, but the electric guitars are turned all the way up, and it sounds much heavier than the Duster-like sound we've heard from Teethe previously. They pull it off well, and you can listen to "Holy Water" below.

Magic Of The Sale is out 8/8 via Winspear.