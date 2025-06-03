Hot Mulligan Announce New Album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still: Hear “And A Big Load”

I'm not a big science person, but Newton's third law -- every action has an equal and opposite reaction -- has always stuck with me. Not even when it comes to objects being thrown at walls, but with any personal life choice there's an effect or cosmic ripple. Michigan's post-emo group Hot Mulligan seem to have also taken this to heart with their latest single "And A Big Load," (**insert poop joke here**). The lead single, which announces their forthcoming album The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still out August 22, balances their zany cacophony with heavy self-reflection.

“It’s the consequences of your own actions. You could face them; you could avoid them entirely,” co-vocalist and guitarist Chris Freeman shared. “Our biggest conflicts and struggles are often self inflicted. Drink too much? Hangover. What did you say last night? Apologize… or don’t. You could commit suicide instead. You could commit to being sober. You could commit to drinking one million beers. At the end of the day it’ll all be left for you to deal with. It’s terrifying.”

The single also comes with a video directed by Michael Herrick. It takes place at the skate park where the band engage in so many contextless antics (holding a random snake, singing next to a girl eating fire, lighting someone's belly button on fire, going streaking, violently shaking a cop car, etc.) The playful chaos distracts from the song's dark contemplation: "Nothing good can come of me/ I’m sure of this/ Another burden/ Take another minute/ Maybe take my life/ Nothing good can come of me until I’m gone." Along with it's catchy melody, it's an extremely impressionable lead single.

“‘The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still’ is a lyric reference,” co-vocalist Tades Sanville added about the album. “That lyric is in a song about paranoia, which is fear. With the album title, you can go the meditation route, or, the horror that you are in your body, and you have to exist. You have no choice, really. Even if you plan on killing yourself, right now you exist. And that is a terrifying thing.”

Watch the goofball video for “And A Big Load” and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Moving To Bed Bug Island"

02 "And A Big Load"

03 "It Smells Like Fudge Axe In Here"

04 "Island In The Sun (feat. Corey Castro Of Free Throw)

05 "Bon Jonah"

06 "This Makes Me Yummy"

07 "Monica Lewinskibidi"

08 "Milam Minute"

09 "Cream Of Wheat Of Feet New Cream Of (feat)"

10 "Mix Master Wade On The Beat"

11 "Carbon Monoxide Hotel"

12 "This Makes Me Yucky"

13 "Let Me See Your Mounts"

14 "Monster Burger And A $5 Beer"

15 "Slumdog Scungillionaire"

16 "My Dad Told Me To Write A Nice One For Nana So This Is It"

The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still is out 8/22 via Wax Bodega. Pre-order here.