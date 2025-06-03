"I can't stand all the narcissists that got famous/ First thing you did was betray us/ All eyes on you, and all you can see is hatred/ Fuck these allies, they only love me when I beg for forgiveness." Those lines come from "Distress Tolerance," the bracing new track from the New Jersey-born, New York-based producer DJ Haram. "Distress Tolerance" started off as a poem that DJ Haram performed on tour. Now, she's combined it with an eerie synth figure and a whole lot of distortion, and it's a track on her upcoming debut album Beside Myself.

DJ Haram, who "could've been this country's thickest eco-terrorist," has worked with artists like Armand Hammer and her 700 Bliss bandmate Moor Mother, and Beside Myself has collaborations with people like Moor Mother, Bbymutha, and August Fanon. We've already posted her first single, the damaging instrumental "Voyeur," and she has now followed it with the even more bracing "Distress Tolerance." In a press release, she says, "I had a lot to get off my chest and wrote this poem on tour. I insisted on trying to perform it on that same tour, even though it didn’t have a beat and I didn’t have the words memorized either. If you’re a musician, you put it in the music." Below, check out "Distress Tolerance," as well as a new Rinse FM DJ set that includes a performance of the track.

Beside Myself is out 7/18 on Hyperdub.