RIP Magic Share Debut Singles “Loot” & “Dox”

11:58 AM EDT on June 3, 2025

I've been hearing rumblings about RIP Magic for close to a year now. DJ and sound designer Marco Pini, who's also a member of London's Sorry, and visual artist Felix Bayley-Higgins have been teasing mysterious nonsense on their socials and playing shows for the past several months. They even spoke to The Guardian last year without having any music out. “People don’t actually do what they like – why not just make exactly what you like?” Pini said. Bayley-Higgin added: “There’s too many people trying to over-intellectualise music, rather than just let it be.” The hype was palpable.

After much anticipation, a couple days ago they announced their debut singles "Loot" and "Dox" with a pink mohawk. Today, we're finally exposed to their anti-intellectual enigmatic noise. Both tracks are gripping, in a sort of haunting zappy way. There's a slow hypnotic effect to them. The electro-pop backbone on "Dox" reminds me a bit of Phantogram with the dreamy lethargy of Dean Blunt. "Loot," in the best way, sounds like walking a marathon backwards in a clown costume.

Listen to the songs below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eleN0BjjgdE

