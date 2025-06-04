Water From Your Eyes Announce New Album It’s A Beautiful Place: Hear “Life Signs”

Last week, Water From Your Eyes, the experimental duo of Rachel Brown and This Is Lorelei's Nate Amos, played their third annual New York City boat show, which was a blast. During their set, Water From Your Eyes told the audience that they had some new music coming down the pipeline, which they also teased a few days later with an old-school ShamWow-style infomercial complete with a made-up toll-free number and cover art that looks quite a lot like Simon & Garfunkel’s Bookends. Today the news is official: It's A Beautiful Place arrives in August (with different cover art), and lead single "Life Signs" is out now.

The follow-up to 2023's excellent Everyone's Crushed is "about time, dinosaurs, and space," the band explains, adding that they "wanted to present a wide range of styles in a way that acknowledges everything’s just a tiny blip." "Life Signs" is on Water From Your Eyes' more rock-heavy side, pairing post-punk and nu-metal guitars with Brown's plainspoken, existential verses: "I am coming apart/ I’m becoming together/ True to form."

Brown also directed the music video, where you can see that aforementioned infomercial spliced in along with a bunch of other retro TV tropes: A talk show, a spaghetti western, a teen sitcom, and more. They explain in a press release:

Television has always been my biggest passion, and this video was mostly conceived from my desire to experiment with the tropes of genre. But I also think the medium lends itself to the idea of fitting an infinite amount of universes into a little box you can keep in your living room. I wanted the video to encapsulate as many worlds as the song does and to express an entire lifetime within a short few minutes.

Check out the "Life Signs" video and the It's A Beautiful Place tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "One Small Step"

02 "Life Signs"

03 "Nights In Armor"

04 "Born 2"

05 "You Don’t Believe In God?"

06 "Spaceship"

07 "Playing Classics"

08 "It’s A Beautiful Place"

09 "Blood On The Dollar"

10 "For Mankind"

please do not call the number, it is a real scam number sorry i did not think anyone would actually call https://t.co/BMbToRzdjB — rachel brown bot (@postingcontent) June 1, 2025

It's A Beautiful Place is out 8/22 via Matador.