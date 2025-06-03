Skip to Content
Momma – “Christian Brothers” (Elliott Smith Cover)

1:56 PM EDT on June 3, 2025

No bad dream fucker's gonna boss Momma around. The beloved alt-rock hook-slingers are riding high off the release of their recent Welcome To My Blue Sky, one of 2025's very best albums so far. As the promo campaign rolls on, they've covered an Elliott Smith classic for Amazon Music.

"Christian Brothers," one of many brilliant selections on Smith's 1995 self-titled sophomore stunner, is one of his harder-rocking solo tracks. Momma lean into that heaviness on their version without sacrificing the mesmerizing melodies. They should add this one to their setlists — or maybe add it back? Been covering this since we were teenagers so we figured it’s about time we give u a recorded version," the band explains in a social post.

Listen below.

