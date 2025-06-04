King Princess Announces New Album Girl Violence, Debuts “RIP KP” On Colbert, Acts In Nine Perfect Strangers

Brooklyn-based pop artist Mikaela Straus aka King Princess is preparing for a big year in both film and music spheres. Last month, Hulu dropped the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, in which King Princess stars alongside Nicole Kidman. Later this year, she's going to be making her big screen debut alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue, a film about a Neil Diamond tribute act. Last night, she returned to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a new single called "RIP KP." That single is now available, alongside a Warren Fu-directed video and news of her forthcoming album Girl Violence, which is out September 12 via section1.

In the video, KP is stuck in gay strip club purgatory. At one point, she encounters a bathroom attendant who offers "one chick nugget per whore" and lines of cherry-flavored pop rocks. She then gives the attendant a poker chip with a cherry sticker on it and all hell breaks lose.

“‘RIP KP’ is about the sexy side of girl violence - when love takes over your brain like a cordyceps and suddenly you’re getting fucked all over your house, acting a fool," Straus shared. "It’s the perfect way to open the record: dramatic, unhinged, and a little tongue-in-cheek. I wrote it during a full ego death -- leaving LA, my label, my old life -- and somehow landed back in NYC making the music I would’ve obsessed over at 15. It’s a slutty anthem for the lesbians. We need debauchery this summer.”

Below, check out the "RIP KP" video, the Colbert performance, and the Girl Violence tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Girl Violence"

02 "Jaime"

03 "Origin"

04 "I Feel Pretty"

05 "Cry Cry Cry"

06 "Get Your Heart Broken"

07 "Girls"

08 "Covers"

09 "Say What You Will"

10 "RIP KP"

11 "Alone Again"

12 "Slow Down And Shut Up"

13 "Serena"

Girl Violence is out 9/12 on section1. Pre-order here.