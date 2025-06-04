Skip to Content
Ain’t – “Jude”

10:40 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Marieke Macklon

South London's Ain’t, which we dubbed one of the Best New Artists of 2024, have released their second single of the year. The follow-up to last month's “Pirouette” is titled "Jude." There's a tactility to it, contrasting between gentle and volatile notes, that recalls Hole or the Smashing Pumpkins.

"Sharpen your knife/ Twisting up my side," vocalist Hanna Baker Darch sings in the first verse. Her voice is soft and bruised until she reaches the chorus, erupting into a enraged yell.

“George [Ellerby] wrote the main riff and named the song Jude, which reminded me of a pub called Jude the Obscure, where I went with a friend from university," Darch shared. "He's a brilliant writer and is doing a PhD in philosophy, but he channels his talents into relentless overthinking. Some of the lyrics reflect the bitter pints-deep tone of our conversations, which has been described as the dynamic of a witch-hag and her raccoon accomplice.”

Listen to "Jude" below.

