Seether Turn “Remedy” Into Venue Security Diss Track After Frontman’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Removed From Sidestage

Seether were in fact seething at their show in Catoosa, OK on Thursday (May 29). The South African rock band — whom we have never covered, though they've been around since 1999 and recently scored their 10th Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay #1 — turned their hit "Remedy" into a diss track against security when they removed the frontman's 7-year-old daughter from the side stage.

At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Shaun Morgan went to figure out what happened and then returned to the audience with an angry explanation (per the PRP):

Hey, sorry, that took a little while. I had my fucking kid on the side of the stage the whole entire show, and then suddenly this fucking asshole kicks her the fuck off the stage. She’s seven years old, and now she can’t even go in the front of fucking house and watch the show? Man, fuck you. What the fuck is wrong with people? She’s a fucking child, and you just kicked her off the fucking stage her dad’s playing. I hope your dick is super fucking huge bro.

The frustration then came out in "Remedy" as Morgan changed the words to the verses, singing, "Blah, blah-blady-blah, some fucking rules that kick the kids out/ Doing no fucking harm, just watching Daddy play a rock show/ I’m a little man, with a tiny dick, and I have control." Watch below.