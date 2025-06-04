james K Announces New Album Friend: Hear “Play”

Some artists can make you feel like you're floating outside of time. The sounds they mix feel like a spell. Such is the case of the latest single "Play" from New York's james K, which announces her new album Friend. (You might remember her from the collabs she's done with Yves Tumor, including the magnetic "Licking An Orchid.") The new album features previously released singles "Blinkmoth (July Mix)" and "Hypersoft Lovejinx Junkdream."

"Play" swims through various genres -- trip-hop, dream-pop, drum 'n' bass, jungle, grunge. "Won't try to fight for the last time/ Won't fight 'cause they just lie/ Right now, I feel that I am found/ Right where I know that I feel the ground," she sings with a Siren's urgency. james K's voice is a beam of light that, at one point, blasts through a cacophony of police and ambulance sirens. It contains that holy intangible quality found in Elizabeth Fraser or Imogen Heap's music.

The new single also comes with an otherworldly, anachronistic, dystopian video. james K's world exists in whites, hot pinks, and violets. A CD player is a talisman. A ragged swirl image is a symbol for something sacred. She's surrounded by friends decadently dressed in white bandages and pink belts who play with a camcorders, VHS players, and old game consoles.

The forthcoming album was written and produced between New York and Montreal. It features collaborations with Special Guest DJ, Francis Latrielle, Ben Bondy, Patrick Holland, Hank Jackson, and Adam Feingold.

Watch the video for "Play" and find the tracklist for Friend below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Days Go By"

02 "Blinkmoth (July Mix)"

03 "Doom Bikini"

04 "Idea.2"

05 "N'Balmed"

06 "Rider"

07 "On God"

08 "Peel"

09 "Lude (Unwind)"

10 "Play"

11 "Lung Slide"

12 "Hypersoft Lovejinx Junkdream"

13 "Collapse (Falling Forward Blissfully All The Time)"

Friend is out 9/5 via AD 93.