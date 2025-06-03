Billy Joel Shares Health Update Via Howard Stern: “I’m Not Dying”

A couple of weeks ago, Billy Joel canceled all of his concerts due to his recent normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosis. The news of the brain condition worried fans, but the legendary musician shared a reassuring message today via Howard Stern.

On SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the host told Robin Quivers about a recent dinner he had with Joel when she inquired about his health. "Yeah, he does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I'm not dying.' You know, he wants people to know that," Stern explained. "He's just gotta deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful. We had a great time with the wives. We had a great conversation. I was telling him I'm enjoying playing classical music on the guitar."

The original statement from last month read:

Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.

The new Piano Man documentary And So It Goes opens the Tribeca Film Festival tonight.