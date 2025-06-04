Ivy Announce First New Album In 14 Years Traces Of You: Hear “Say You Will”

In September, Ivy revealed that while prepping reissues they stumbled upon unfinished songs they'd made with the late member Adam Schlesinger (also known for co-leading Fountains Of Wayne) and were working on turning them into an album. Now they're finally announcing Traces Of You, their first LP in 14 years.

“The world thought Ivy was gone after 2012, and for a time we did too," Andy Chase says. "And after Adam’s death in 2020 it seemed certain. So Dominique and I are thrilled to give everyone a brand new Ivy album, with our beloved Adam playing on every song!”

The lush, meditative lead single "Say You Will" features Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M.) on drums. The demos and song fragments used for Traces Of You are from between 1995 to 2012. About the process, Chase expounds:

You can imagine how terrible it's been to lose Adam. The only silver lining is that we could breathe life into these songs that he contributed to and it was a great experience making this record happen. It was some of the most fun I've ever had, working on music with Dominique and Bruce. It was also bittersweet. But what was nice about the bittersweetness was that I wasn't alone in feeling that way. We all did. We were like a school of fish — three little fish, missing that fourth fish, all swimming in perfect union with each other, going through both the highs and lows.

Fountains Of Wayne recently announced their first shows since Schlesinger's death with Eve 6’s Max Collins filling in his spot on bass.

Check out "Say You Will" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=nfKUCXQVvWU

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Midnight Hour"

02 "Fragile People"

03 "Mystery Girl"

04 "Traces Of You"

05 "The Great Unknown"

06 "Say You Will"

07 "Heartbreak"

08 "Lose It All"

09 "Wasting Time"

10 "Hate That It’s True"

Traces Of You is out 9/5 via Bar/None.