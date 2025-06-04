Hand Habits Announces New Album Blue Reminder: Hear “Wheel Of Change”

Skip to Content
Meg Duffy has stayed busy since their last Hand Habits album, 2021's Fun House. The indie musician collaborated with Gregory Uhlmann, meija, Olivia Kaplan, Matt Berninger, Trace Mountains, and many more. Today, they're back announcing their new LP Blue Reminder.

The lead single "Wheel Of Change" is accompanied by a music video directed by Otium. About the tune, Duffy says:

Both lyrically and in its production, this song is about the impossibility of return — you can’t go back to the way things were, no matter how much you might want to hold on to a time, or a feeling, or a person. Lyrically there’s a kind of desperation (“I need it now more than ever”), but in it there’s also a request, “don’t take it away just yet,” which is not a question but a demand, and I wanted the production to reflect that. That in longing, there can be this sharper, wild edge. Like, no I need this, give it to me, don’t take it away.

Guests on the record include Alan Wyffels, Gregory Uhlmann, Olivia Kaplan, Blake Mills, Tim Carr, Daniel Aged, and SML's Joshua Johnson and Anna Butters. It was recorded with co-producer Joseph Lorge. They're also announcing a headline tour; see the dates below along with the album tracklist and the "Wheel Of Change" video.

TRACKLIST:
01 "More Today"
02 "Wheel Of Change"
03 "Nubble"
04 "Dead Rat"
05 "Jasmine Blossoms"
06 "Way It Goes"
07 "(Forgiveness)"
08 "Beauty 62"
09 "Bluebird Of Happiness"
10 "Blue Reminder"
11 "Quiet Summer"
12 "Living Proof"

TOUR DATES:
07/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum ^
08/21 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ~
08/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ 2220
09/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
09/20 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101
09/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9
09/23 - Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
09/24 - Montreal, QC @ POP MONTREAL
09/26 - Toronto, ON @ Sound Garage
09/27 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
09/28 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
10/01 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/17 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/23 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
10/30 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
11/03 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *
11/04 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club *
11/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
11/07 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall *
11/08 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio *
11/09 - Leeds, UK @ Project House *
11/11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse *
11/12 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre *
11/13 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *

^ with Yeah Yeah Yeahs
~ with Japanese Breakfast
* with Perfume Genius

Blue Reminder is out 8/22 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.

