Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Been Stellar – “Breakaway”

10:33 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Last year, Been Stellar were an easy pick for a Band To Watch with their nostalgic yet fresh debut album Scream From New York, NY. Today, the indie rock band return with "Breakaway," which is not a Kelly Clarkson cover.

“We needed to capture a few feelings with this song. Some mixture of sadness, anger, regret — and ultimately optimism,” vocalist Sam Slocum explains. “When Sky first showed me the initial idea it struck me how punchy yet melodic it was. There were already a few emotions in the guitar part alone, so the words followed naturally and the song came to life. We quickly brought it into the studio with Aron (Kobayashi-Ritch) and recorded it together live.”

It's their first new music since the LP, and it's just as invigorating and evocative. Check it out below.

Santiago Cerrillo

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Matthew Bauer – “Gold Paint For Blue Skies”

December 15, 2025
New Music

Peaer – “Bad News”

December 15, 2025
New Music

Elias Rønnenfelt – “The Orchids” (Psychic TV Cover)

December 15, 2025
New Music

Bill Callahan – “Lonely City”

December 15, 2025
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025