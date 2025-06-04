Been Stellar – “Breakaway”

Last year, Been Stellar were an easy pick for a Band To Watch with their nostalgic yet fresh debut album Scream From New York, NY. Today, the indie rock band return with "Breakaway," which is not a Kelly Clarkson cover.

“We needed to capture a few feelings with this song. Some mixture of sadness, anger, regret — and ultimately optimism,” vocalist Sam Slocum explains. “When Sky first showed me the initial idea it struck me how punchy yet melodic it was. There were already a few emotions in the guitar part alone, so the words followed naturally and the song came to life. We quickly brought it into the studio with Aron (Kobayashi-Ritch) and recorded it together live.”

It's their first new music since the LP, and it's just as invigorating and evocative. Check it out below.