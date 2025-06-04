Editrix Announce New Album The Big E: Hear The Title Track

Last year Wendy Eisenberg released their latest album Viewfinder, and a few months ago they returned with the song "I Don’t Miss You.” They also play in the band Editrix, who released their last record in 2022 with Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell. Now, its follow-up The Big E is on the way, and the title track is out now.

“This song is about alien visitors — hoping they’re friendly and curious like the best of us humans," Eisenberg expounds. "It’s also about aging, which feels like you’re an alien to certain generations, including your younger selves, and the impossibility of being understood.”

"The Big E" is scrappy and delightful, bursting with Fugazi energy. The Big E was recorded with producer Colin Marston. "This was the first time we were making an album with us spread apart,” drummer Josh Daniel says. “Time was a more precious resource. Once we hit our stride with it, it became very exciting because we would get together and crank out a song or two in one or two rehearsals over two days.” Hear "The Big E" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Big E"

02 "The Queen"

03 "What's Wrong"

04 "The Jackhammer"

05 "Another World"

06 "No"

07 "Something Sweet"

08 "Real Fire"

09 "Flesh Debt"

10 "Slight Return"

The Big E is out 7/25 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here. Editrix play 8/9 at Brooklyn's Union Pool.